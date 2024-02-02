Gardaí ask for public’s help in finding missing teenage girl

Gardaí have asked for the public’s help in finding a missing teenage girl.

13-year-old Aideen Bagnall was last seen in the town of Newbridge, County Kildare on Wednesday (January 31) at around 5:25am.

Aideen is described as being 5 foot 5 inches in height with a slim build. She also has brown hair and blue eyes.

At the time of her disappearance, Aideen was wearing a black jumpsuit, black knee high boots, a black denim jacket and had a black bag with her.

If anyone has any information regarding Aideen’s whereabouts, they are being asked to contact Kildare Garda Station on (045) 527 730, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.