Gardaí ask for public’s help in finding missing 17-year-old teen

Gardaí have asked for the public’s help in finding a missing teen.

17-year-old Daniel O’Mahony was last seen in Midleton, Cork on Sunday (July 14).

Daniel is described as being approximately 6ft in height and of medium build. He also has short dark brown hair and blue eyes.

When he was last seen, Daniel was wearing a blue t-shirt, black sleeveless jacket, blue shorts and white runners.

Daniel is known to regularly visit the Midleton and Cork City areas.

If anyone has any information regarding Daniel’s whereabouts, they are being asked to contact Midleton Garda Station on (021) 462 1550, the Garda Confidential line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.