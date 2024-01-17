Gardaí ask for assistance in tracing missing 17-year-old girl

Gardaí have launched a missing persons appeal for a teenage girl.

17-year-old Anne Connors, who is from Drogheda in County Louth, was last seen in the area on Sunday (January 14) at around 6.50pm.

Anne has been described by her loved ones as being approximately 5 foot 3 inches in height. She also has a slim build, along with blonde hair and blue eyes.

When she was last seen, Anne was wearing a black jacket and beige leggings.

Gardaí have expressed concerns for Anne’s wellbeing.

If anyone has any information regarding Anne's whereabouts, they are being asked to contact Drogheda Garda Station on 041 987 4200, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.