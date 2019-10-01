Gardaí are very concerned for welfare of missing teenage girl

Gardaí at Leixlip are renewing their appeal for information in tracing the whereabouts of 13-year-old Chantelle Doyle who has been missing since Sunday, September 22.

She was last seen in Enfield, Co. Meath.

Chantelle is described as approximately 5ft 2”, of slight build, with long brown hair and blue eyes. When last seen she was wearing a black jacket, black leggings, a black top and green/blue Nike runners.

Chantelle is known to frequent the Dublin City Centre, Tallaght, Balbriggan and Ballymun areas.

Gardaí are very concerned for her welfare. Anyone with information is asked to contact Leixlip Garda Station on 01 6667800, or the Garda Confidential Line 1 800 666 111.