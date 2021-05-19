Gardaí are very concerned for the welfare of missing 15-year-old girl

Gardaí are seeking the public's help in tracing the whereabouts of 15-year-old Courtney Collins, who is missing from the Ballyfermot area since May 18, 2021.

She is described as being 5'0", with dark brown hair, of slim build with brown eyes.

Gardaí and Courtney's family are concerned for her well being and urge anyone with information on her whereabouts to contact Ballyfermot Garda Station on 01 666 7200 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111.