Gardaí are appealing for witnesses after assault on Dublin taxi driver

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses following a serious assault on a taxi driver at Baggot Street Lower, Dublin 2.

The assault occurred on December 18, and the driver was seriously injured.

The man began arguing with the driver and struck the door of the cab. The driver tried to get out of the car but as he did the man slammed the door and it struck the driver in the face, causing serious injuries to the drivers eye, according to Gardaí.

The incident occured at 2.30am a taxi driver picked up a fare at the rank on Stephens Green North.The passenger asked to be taken to Stillorgan.

Gardaí investigations found that the man walked along Ely Place and back to Stephens Green East towards Earlsfort Terrace, Stephens Green South and Leeson Street.

The suspected offender is described as 25 to 30 years, 5'7'' to 5'8'', with short hair with a casual jacket and shirt.

The man had a Dublin accent.

Gardaí would like anyone who was in the Baggot Street area on the December 18 at about 2.30am to contact them.

Any cars that may have passed through the area and may have dash-cam footage are also asked to contact Gardaí .