Gardaí appeal for information following assault of man in Dublin

Gardaí in Kevin Street are appealing for information following the assault of a man in Dublin on Wednesday, 4th July 2018.

At approximately 10.40pm Gardaí and emergency services were called to an apartment complex on Clanbrassil Street Lower where a 30-year-old local man was found to have sustained a number of stab wounds.

He was treated by emergency service personnel there before being taken by ambulance to St James’s Hospital. His condition is understood to be stable.

It was not initially clear to investigators where the assault took place and a crime scene was later discovered and preserved at nearby St Vincent Street. The scene will be examined by local scenes of crime personnel.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Kevin Street Garda Station (01) 6669400 or the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111.