Gardaí appealing for witness after fatal road traffic collision in Cork

Gardaí at Midleton Co Cork are appealing for witnesses after a woman in her 20s lost her life in a fatal collision this morning.

The single vehicle collision happened at approximately 8.25am this morning.

Gardaí along with local fire and emergency services were called to the scene on the N25 at Water Rock east bound.

It is understood the car left the road before it struck a barrier.

Garda forensic collision investigators are examining the crash site and local diversions are in place.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Midleton Garda Station 021-4621550, the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.