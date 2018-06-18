Gardaí appeal for witnesses to fatal collision in Co Clare

Gardaí at Miltown Malbay Co Clare are investigating a single vehicle fatal road traffic collision.

The incident took place at Caherogan, Miltown Malbay Co Clare.

The collision occurred at approximately 4:15 am this morning, Monday, June 18.

A 30-year-old man was a rear seat passenger and lost his life when the car he was travelling in collided with a bridge.

The 28-year-old male who was driving and a 26-year-old, front seat female passenger were injured in the collision.

The two injured passengers have been taken to University Hospital in Limerick.

The stretch of road is closed to facilitate an examination by Garda Forensic Collision Investigators.

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses and anyone with information should contact Miltown Malbay Garda Station on 065 708 4222, the Garda Confidential Telephone Line 1800 666 111 or any garda station.