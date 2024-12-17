Gardaí appeal for witnesses following serious road traffic crash

Gardaí have asked the public to come forward with information, following a serious road traffic crash.

The incident occurred on the Kilmallock Road (Old Cork Road) in Limerick City yesterday evening (Monday, December 16), at approximately 7:10pm.

A man in his 20s, who was travelling on an electric motorbike at the time, was found on the road with serious injuries.

The motorcyclist was initially taken to University Hospital Limerick, but he has since been transferred to Cork University Hospital. His condition has been described as critical.

The scene of the crash on the Kilmallock Road was cordoned off this morning, to allow a technical examination to take place. Local diversions are in place for road users.

As the motorcyclist continues to be treated in hospital, Gardaí are now appealing for any witnesses to the collision to come forward.

Any road users or pedestrians who were in the area between 7.00pm and 7.30pm yesterday evening, and who have camera footage (including dash-cam), are being asked to make it available to investigating Gardaí.

If anyone has any information regarding this serious incident, they are being asked to contact Roxboro Road Garda Station on 061 214 340, the Garda Confidential Line at 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.