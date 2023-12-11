Gardaí appeal for witnesses after confirming fatal road crash

Gardaí have launched an appeal for witnesses after a fatal road collision.

The incident occurred in Stoneybatter, Dublin 7 earlier this morning, at approximately 11:15am.

At the time of the collision, a female pedestrian was struck by a truck on Manor Street. Sadly, she was pronounced dead at the scene.

The body of the woman, whose identity has not yet been confirmed, was later removed from the scene and taken to Dublin City Mortuary.

The driver of the truck, whose identity is also not yet known, was not injured during the incident.

Gardaí are still at the scene of the crash, and Manor Street is currently closed as Garda Forensic Collision Investigators continue to carry out a technical examination of the scene. Traffic diversions are in place in the area.

Following the fatal collision, Gardaí in the Bridewell Garda Station have since been appealing to anyone who may have information in relation to this incident to contact them.

Road users who were on Manor Street or the surrounding streets, this morning between 10.45am and 11.30am, and who might also have camera footage (including dash cam) of the crash, are being asked to make any information and footage they have available to Bridewell Gardaí.

If anyone has any information regarding this fatal road crash, they are also being asked to contact Bridewell Garda Station on 01 666 8200, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.