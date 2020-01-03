Gardaí seek public’s help in finding teen missing since New Year’s Eve

Gardaí have called on the public to help in tracing the whereabouts of 17-year-old Jacinta Hand.

The teenage girl is missing from Seville Place, Co.Dublin.

Jacinta hasn’t been seen since New Year’s Eve and Gardaí are urging anyone with information to come forward.

She is described as being approximately 5'6", of medium build, blonde hair with brown streaks and blue eyes.

She was last seen in Navan on December 31.

Jacinta is known to frequent Dublin City Centre, Blanchardstown and Navan areas.

Anyone with information on Jacinta's whereabouts are asked to contact Gardaí at Store Street on 01-6668000, the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.