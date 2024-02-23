Game of Thrones’ Emilia Clarke breaks silence after receiving MBE

Emilia Clarke has broken her silence after being awarded an MBE earlier this week.

The Game of Thrones actress received the title, along with her mum Jennifer, for their charity work to support people with brain injuries.

Emilia previously suffered two brain haemorrhages in 2011 and 2013 and went on to co-found the charity, SameYou, with her mum to develop better recovery treatment for survivors of brain injury and stroke.

Describing the day as ‘magical’, Emilia reflected on the special day and opened up about how honoured she was to be awarded an MBE from Prince William.

Emilia took to Instagram to share a collection of photos of herself and her mum at Windsor Castle to her 28.2M followers.

The 37-year-old captioned the post, “So it turns out after a decade playing a queen I have no idea how to curtsey… WHAT A DAY! What an honour”.

“To be stood with my magical mum in service of the cause I will spend my lifetime making sure gets seen and heard, our charity @sameyouorg all dressed head to toe in @chanelofficial !?!?!”.

The Me Before You went on to admit, “Yesterday was a good day. Even if I did keep calling it a badge”.

“Thank you to the palace @princeandprincessofwales for making us feel like royalty ourselves. And my team for making damn sure we looked every inch as Castle ready as we were! @earlsimms2 @wendyrowe”.

During an interview shared on The Prince and Princess of Wales’ Instagram page, Emilia’s mum revealed, “It’s such an honour, personally, but more importantly, we started the charity because the consequences of brain injury are just so unknown”.

Clarke also commented to say, “To have an award like this, it really kind of- cherry on the cake”.

“You know, I’m going to go and have my photo taken because of this award and people are going to say, ‘Why is this person, who we recognise, got this award?’. And we’re going to say, ‘It’s for brain injury recovery’”.