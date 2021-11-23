Game-changing homeware and décor to brighten up your space for less than €40!

Sometimes, we just get a little sick of our own homes. We put so much time and effort into them, but when we get a little too used to our own space and style, it can all just seem a little bleh.

Fear not! You can fall back in love with your home with just a few simple tweaks to the space. Statement pieces can completely change the vibe of a room, adding textures and elements that freshen up the space and bring a fresh perspective to a drab and plan space. Check out our vibrant, colourful and chic selections below – all for under €40 – that will breathe new life into your home for a fraction of the price of a remodel!

Everyone knows that texture is key in creating a cosy and chic home. The Adriana cushion is exactly the type of a contemporary design that will create contrast and atmosphere in space, with its cut velvet and luxurious satin reverse. It has an eye-catching pattern, with knife edge finish, and can function as a piece of art of your sofa or bed, as well as a cosy, comfy accessory! A definite statement piece, don’t worry about mixing and matching materials and colours – it all creates a textured feel and the contrast often works.

Little trays and plates are becoming increasingly popular in interior trends, but this metallic piece with a traditional hammered look is something a little different from the mirrored trays we’re seeing everywhere right now. The Oriental Lounge decorative plate is made of aluminium and makes a shimmering mark on your table or sideboard. Perfect for decorating with seasonal items like pinecones and candles in the winter or fruits and foliage in summer of autumn, the grooved pattern makes it a simple but impactful piece.

Industrial, functional and utterly statement, this concrete-effect wall clock is an easy edition to any room. Unusual and totally pared back, it’s a minimal and classy material that’s seeing a comeback in many areas of interior design.

The Emperor Vase in Powder Grey is pure and simple and sleek. The beautiful shape of this vase speaks for itself about your chic and modern style and will make an interesting feature on any mantlepiece or tabletop. The stoneware with a matte finish will work with most interiors and add a cool, sophisticated vibe to your place.

Who said storage can’t be stunning? The Berries Basket from the ever-stylish Article homeware shop is made from recycled PET plastic bottles with a needling technique. The felt-like material is light in weight yet durable, and is UV protected to keep it from fading. Having little accents of colour around your space like this can change the entire mood of a room. Small pieces like this pretty patterned storage item are not only practical, but very subtle ways to add a little personality while still having a wonderfully stylish but decorative element in your interior.

Golden hour isn’t the only time for optimum lighting! The mood of a room can be hugely affected by the lighting that you have in it. These elegant Mokomo hanging lanterns are handmade from brass. The lanterns combine a sense of tradition with contemporary design provides a pretty and atmospheric light perfect for cosy evenings. Choose from three sizes or mix and match for an eclectic display. It’s important to have varying sources of light for the different needs and functions of the room, not only functional but also decorative as a great way to accessorise add some of your signature style to the room!

Hen’s Teeth can always be relied on for a twist on a classic piece and these candles are no exception! The twist candles use the flexibility of wax to combine both base and the candle in a single material shape, resulting in one candle double ends candle. Funky, totally different, and definitely a conversation piece, these modern and beautiful creations create a sense of whimsy around the home which we really love. Check out all the colours they have available to suit you and your space!

Anna and Clara, founders of Sostrene Grene, have decorated their hallway with warm colours and natural materials, like this beautiful soft rug to create a sense of calmness and warmth that is wonderfully welcoming to your guests. A few small homey touches like this one can make a small cold space come alive and really connect it with the rest of the house. Some soft textures and fabrics add a softness to the room that make you look forward to heading to relaxing in it each day! You’ll feel well set up and settled into the space with little touches like these.

Bring the outside in! Greenery makes such a difference in a space, not only for its beauty, but also for its ability to alter our mindsets. Greenery indoors has been proven to reduce stress and cheer us up! Take your plant displays to new heights with the Hanging Ivy Artificial Plant, elegant with draping foliage that is ideal to pair with a hanging planter. This faux plant comes potted in a plastic pot for all the realism of a live plant, without the commitment to upkeep. Even fake plants can bring gorgeous texture and nature into the home in a really understated way.