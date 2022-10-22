SHEmazing!
Galway Comedy Festival looks dynamite this year.

The countdown is on to Galway becoming Ireland’s comedy capital and the centre of all things mirth, mayhem, and “carefully curated craic”, with less than a week to go to Galway Comedy Festival 2022. More than 100 comedians, including Irish comedy greats, international stars, and emerging talent, have their flights booked, hotel accommodation sorted, and venues prepped, in preparation for coming to Galway for what is Ireland’s biggest comedy festival.

The festival, which takes place from Tuesday October 25 to Monday October 31, will also see some 15,000 comedy fans arrive in the city to laugh and enjoy the more than 60 shows taking place across 17 venues.

Thousands of tickets have been sold, with a dozen shows already sold out. However, plenty of tickets are still available for what promises to be a memorable week of laughter and hilarity, at what is arguably one of the premiere events in Galway’s cultural calendar.

For this year’s #GCF22, Dylan Moran, Tommy Tiernan, Daniel Sloss, Jimeoin, Deirdre O’Kane, Kevin McAleer, Rich Hall, Reginald D Hunter, Ardal O’Hanlon, Rory’s Stories, Andrew Maxwell, Colin Murphy, and Emma Doran are all taking to the stage for the first fully in-person, no restrictions necessary, post-pandemic comedy fest in three years.The excitement is building, the expectations growing. Galway is getting ready to let its hair down and enjoy the best comedians live on stage. Get your tickets now and be among the thousands ready to have the best laugh they will enjoy all year.

Tickets are on sale now through www.galwaycomedyfestival.ie.

