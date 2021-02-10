Galentine’s gifts she’ll love – because our friends deserve to be spoiled

This year has really thrown everything into perspective. The last few years have been hectic, between work, family and other commitments, meaning sometimes important things, like our friendships, end up getting taken for granted.

It's nobody's fault, life happens and it's a busy world that we live in. But when the pandemic forced everyone to slow down, I think it made us all realise who was in our close circle when it really came down to it, who you called during your 'this is all too much' meltdowns and who would be truly there for you – even through a pandemic.

And don't those friendships deserve some recognition? Shouldn't we celebrate them, these people who got us through rough times, who are there through thick and thin, who aren't just 'meeting for drinks on the weekend' friends, but who are also 'meet up and complain about how packed the bar was the next morning' kind of friends. It's important to acknowledge how big a part of our lives these people are and let them know that all the late night calls, funny memes, and check-ins are appreciated. And what better way to do that, than with a little Galentine's Day treat?

We've picked out some of our favourite beauty and skincare products that any gal would love to receive – better yet, grab a few and make up a little self-care/treat yo'self care package! Show them they're valued this Galentine's Day – because where would we be without the gals?

BaByliss Straight and Curl Brilliance Rose Gold Straightener (RRP €69.99)

Her hair is her best accessory, right? Create endless styles from sleek straight hair to beautiful bold waves and curls. Customise styles with the combination of smooth-glide titanium plates for effortless straightening and ultra-smooth stainless steel curved housing to create perfect curls. Featuring salon high heat and variable temperature settings for enhanced heat protection and long-lasting style.

KISS Lash Couture LuXtensions Collection: 3D DIY Faux Lash Extensions Kit (RRP €17.99)

Let her flutter those lashes this Valentine’s Day with a 2 week at home last extension from KISS! An all-In-1 Kit for easy to achieve lash extensions look, KISS LuXtensions are all you need for a True Lash Extensions Effect! Each kit contains 40 last clusters (each holds 20 lash strands), Semi-Permanent Adhesive, Precision Tweezers, and Spoolie. Lashes stay on for up to 2 weeks – like real extensions! A quick and easy application gives you professional results at an affordable price from the comfort of your own home! Also contains Semi-Permanent Lash Adhesive Remover for easy removal when required.

Shiseido WASO Reset Cleanser Sugary Chic 90ml (RRP €16.00)

Gift her some time for her this Galentines, with a little self-care. Skincare crafted with respect for nature to address the needs of young millennials in their early 20s. No parabens. No mineral oil. No plastic micro-beads. Because less isn’t more. It’s everything. In harmony with nature, WASO nurtures the skin’s natural powers to bring out your most beautiful, authentic self. Inspired by Washoku a traditional Japanese cuisine, WASO incorporates exclusive technologies obtained through the latest Shiseido research. In the same manner as Washoku, WASO respects the diversity and richness of nature, to bring out the natural goodness of each and every ingredient.

IMAGE Skincare I Mask Hydrating Hydrogel Sheet Mask (RRP €45.00) (5 Pack)

Give her some self-love this Galentine’s Day and apply the I MASK hydrating hydrogel sheet mask to deliver instant hydration to your skin. Cooling and soothing, this state-of-the-art mask helps to refreshes and revives thirsty skin with mineral-rich waters and hyaluronic acid, while a blend of amino acids, aloe vera and antioxidant extracts leaves skin radiant and glowing skin.

Batiste Dry Shampoo (RRP €3.92)

Is this gal always on the go? This Batiste breakthrough formula will instantly refresh her hair and add volume, body and texture, no matter how much of a rush she's in. Always hand to have on hand, hair will be revitalised and left feeling clean bouncy and full of life. What more could you want from a dry shampoo? The perfect quick fix for great looking hair between washes – shake well, hold can 30cm away from head and spray at roots; give it a quick massage and brush through to refresh and volumise. No water required!

Codex Beauty Bia Facial Oil (RRP €100.00)

Treat her skin to some luxury this Galentine's Day with the Bia Facial Oil from codex Beauty. Seal in moisture, smooth and revitalize skin with Bia Facial Oil. This light, dry oil is infused with rosehip, bog myrtle, sea buckthorn and rosemary, to boost hydration and skin elasticity, while also refining pores and protecting against environmental stressors. It is clinically proven to improve skin oil control, which makes it suitable for all skin types, including those with oily skin.

BECCA Shimmering Skin Perfector Pressed Highlighter (RRP €39.00)

If she's your shining star, this BECCA Shimmering Skin Perfector Pressed Highlighter is your go-to – just like she is! An award-winning highlighter with an ultra-creamy formula that melts into skin for a natural, luminous glow. Unlike traditional pressed powder highlighters, the formula fuses ultra-fine, pearl pigments with liquid for an ultra-buttery texture. The creamy formula builds and blends seamlessly, without ever looking glittery or chalky. Pure light is reflected from every angle for her most natural, luminous glow.

Pamper Yourself with an Advanced Skincare Online Consultation with Valerie Osborne

The perfect gift to her skin this Galentine's, Valerie’s 360 approach and in-depth consultation will set her on her way to fabulous skin! An expert in her field with over 18 years' experience, Valerie Osborne creates a bespoke skincare plan tailor made to suit each client's needs. A comprehensive consultation form is filled out prior to the appointment, this is followed by a 40min call with Valerie to discuss her skincare concerns and goals. Following this she will be delivered a be-spoke homecare plan with links to every product recommended and detailed descriptions on how to use and when to use.

The €100 consultation fee is fully refundable when purchasing your prescribed products to the value of or over €250 from www.valerieosborne.com.

Real Techniques 431 Light Layer Highlight Brush (RRP €15.99)

Make-up obsessed bestie? We've got her covered, with the Real Techniques Light Layer Highlight Brush has tri-layer bristle technology designed to apply a light layer of highlighter for a radiant glow. Let her shine this Galentines, by showing you really know her.

Dermalogica Phyto Replenish Body Oil (RRP €59.00)

Show her how to love the skin she's in this Galentine’s Day. Replenish, calm and moisturise with this antioxidant-rich blend of skin-nourishing oils. French Plum Seed Oil, Avocado Oil and Sunflower Seed Oil are rich in skin-replenishing Omega Fatty Acids such as Linoleic, Linolenic and Oleic Acid plus Vitamin E to help protect skin’s lipid barrier. Infused with calming Fermented Red Ginseng – inspired by Korean skin care rituals – this body oil calms and nourishes to deliver glowing skin. Lightly infused with bright Bergamot, Neroli and Orange along with relaxing aromas of Patchouli and Sandalwood, it leaves skin soft and delicately scented.

Benefit Porefessional Super Setter Spray (RRP €31.00)

An absolute lifesaver – just like her – this multitasking, microfine mist locks on makeup for 16 hours*, instantly blurs pores and leaves skin feeling smooth, refreshed & hydrated. The water-based formula includes pore-blurring powders that softly scatter light** and visibly reduce shine for a natural-looking, soft-focus finish. The mess-free applicator mists on a smooth, even, featherlight cloud… no drops, spots or stickiness!

Yon-Ka Paris Phyto Bain (RRP €39.00)

Even though you can't do a spa weekend away together at the moment, she can achieve total body relaxation this Galentine’s Day with the aromatic effect of the iconic Yon-Ka Phyto Bain. Transport her from your bathroom to a spa when using this unique bath treatment with plant extracts and essential oils known for their multiple therapeutic virtues.

Oral-B Pro 2 2900 CrossAction Electric Toothbrush Duo Pack (RRP €84.99)

Bring a smile to her face with the electric toothbrush deal that will brighten up her smile. With up to 100% more plaque removal, the round head cleans better for healthier gums. The pressure sensor alerts you if you brush too hard, while it gently whitens your teeth starting from day 1 by removing surface stains. It lets you know you brush the right amount of time with the 2min professional timer and the 2 brushing modes: daily clean and gum care, allow her to customise her brushing experience!

CND Vinylux First Love (RRP €11.95)

A little pampering never hurt anyone! Go all out with the Galentine’s theme, and treat her to an at home mani pedi with CND Vinylux in this seductive red shade. Bright, vivavious and fun – just like her!

Seoulista Diamond Radiance Instant Facial (RRP €14.00)

Can't wait to have the gals around for a pampering/pizza night in? Us too. Prep her for a little luxury with this luxe, one-step anti ageing facial mask is infused with peptides and AHA’s for the ultimate treatment. Created by dermatologists, The Instant Facial is a natural coconut, gel-like mask infused with a high-tech formula to deliver professional skincare results at home. This advanced, clinic-quality formulation contains a powerful cocktail of over 7 botanical ingredients which work together to exfoliate, tone, and brighten the skin. Using a second-skin transfer system, our next-generation biocellulose transmits the powerful serum deep into the dermis, infusing your skin with the nutrients it needs. After just 20 minutes, the appearance of dark spots and pigmentation is reduced, revealing a more radiant and youthful-looking complexion.

Patchology Flashpatch Hydrating Lip Gels – 5 pack (RRP €12.00)

Mwah! Kiss dry lips goodbye. The shift in weather can wreak havoc on our lips but fear not Patchology will ensure her lips are Valentine’s day ready. Quickly moisturise and soften her pout with the HydraSurge5™ Moisture System, which features advanced hydrogel patch technology that sends the most powerful moisturising ingredients to her lips faster. Niacinamide, Peptides and Green Tea Extract soothe and deliver anti-ageing benefits.

Ole Henriksen Cold Plunge Pore Mask 90ml (RRP €39.99)

A little self-care can go a long way. Deeply purify and diminish pores with an exhilarating chill. Inspired by the “cold plunge” part of a Scandinavian sauna cycle, this cooling clay mask detoxifies, controls oil and reduces the look of pores. The innovative formula harnesses the power of alpine willowherb and snow lotus—antioxidant-rich botanicals that have adapted to thrive in extreme cold—to soothe, mattify and refine pores. Add cool water, and the turquoise clay mask “thaws” into a luxurious lather that sweeps away excess oil and impurities. With AHA and BHA, the mask unveils dramatically improved skin texture. Balance is restored as Green Fusion Complex™ and neem seed oil help replenish the skin and you see a refreshed, refined and purified Ole Glow.

WAY to BEAUTY Coconut Body Spritz 250ml (RRP €10.74)

Show her some love with this nourishing, hydrating body spritz moisturiser that nourishes the skin and leaves it feeling soft and conditioned. Enriched with extracts of coconut, aloe vera and cocoa and shea butters, it is the perfect addition to her daily self-care regimen.

Iconic London Lip Oils (RRP €24.00)

With the high shine of a gloss and the moisture of a balm, the Lustre Lip Oil is a hybrid makeup-meets-skincare product. The ultra-nourishing formula drenches lips in hydration, leaving a gorgeous, glazed finish for a fresh, irresistible and instantly fuller-looking pout.

Combining skincare with makeup, the luxurious combination of Vitamin C and Hyaluronic Acid enriches the lips with moisture and hydration. Meaning that even after the glossy finish has worn off, the hybrid-formula will leave lips feeling conditioned and ultra-soft for hours on end…

NOTE Love at First Sight Eyeshadow Palette (RRP €18.95)

Love at First Sight! Does your gal love a bold eye look? The best mix of pearly, matte, and metallic eyeshadow textures to dress her mood. An explosion of colour that’s super long lasting thanks to the strong adherence of the pigments and pearls. Achieve a confidence boosting look in a matter of minutes for a Galentines night in!

L.A. PACIFIC 4 in 1 Protection Enzyme Whitening Toothpaste 75ml (RRP €9.99)

Say cheese! For healthy white teeth without the compromise, try L.A. PACIFIC 4 in 1 Protection Enzyme Whitening Toothpaste. With clinically proven results conducted in independent laboratories in the USA . The L.A. PACIFIC scientists are confident that their revolutionary multi-purpose advanced enzyme formula is her answer to a whiter and brighter smile.

NUXE Huile Prodigiouse Florale 100ml (RRP €33.00)

The legendary NUXE product with seven precious 100% botanical oils is available in a new, delicate and floral scent. This moisturising oil has the same dry oil texture and works equally well on the body, face and hair. Its antioxidant action and "anti-pollution shield effect"* and its power to reduce the appearance of stretch marks make it her everyday ally.

Skingredients Skin Protein (RRP €42.00)

Her new lightweight all-round anti-ageing vitamin A + C serum go-to, which works to smoothen, tighten, and brighten skin.With vitamin A, vitamin C, vitamin E, antioxidants + a pro-collagen peptide + tea extracts. It can be effective at tackling a wide range of skin concerns, including dullness, lines and wrinkles, lax skin, dark circles, blackheads, whiteheads, lumps, bumps, large pores and excessive oiliness.

Ultraceuticals Mosituriser Eye Cream (RRP €42.00)

Show her she's worth it, with a little luxury this Galentines. This lightweight eye cream contains Ultraceuticals' signature blend of moisturising ingredients. The formula mimics the skins' own moisturising agents to visibly hydrate the delicate eye area while improving the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles.

NOTE Rosy Rich Colour Lipstick (RRP €4.99)

Does she bring colour into you life? Bring a little to hers, with Note Rich Color Lipstick. This hydrating lipstick contains Argan oil and cocoa butter to nourish and protect lips. It is highly pigmented to give full coverage in one application.