Galentines: This Netflix & Chill Pub Quiz is perfect for your Girl Gang

So, the most stomach churning of Hallmark holidays is upon us, but rather than moping in single or semi-singledom, we're choosing to make this lovable day about the gals.

While thousands of 'the boy done good' captioned pictures of designer bags and Victoria's Secret hauls flood Instagram, we've decided that we'll be sinking pints and G&Ts with our fellow single crew members.

Where exactly? Well, Drop Dead Twice is hosting the ultimate antidote to this love sick holiday – The Netflix & Chill pub quiz.

The pub quiz is completely free for teams to enter, and the team with the best name wins a delish bottle of The Dubliner Whiskey, so even if your trivia skills aren't up to scratch, your name-choosing may win you some drank.

For the more competitive among us, it's time to get the flash cards out and start swotting.

The theme of the quiz is, of course, Netflix, so we're sure that every team member will have a bit of organic knowledge in there somewhere.

The event will be held at The Tap Room in Drop Dead Twice on Francis Street, Dublin.

The venue recently had a refurbishment and is looking laaaavely, and now has more than 20 craft beers on tap for those knowledgable in both trivia and an excellent brew.

Now to watch the entire series of Stranger Things again before tonight, just in case it comes up.