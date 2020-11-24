“Future Mrs. Black”: Glee’s Amber Riley is engaged to Desean Black

The former Glee star Amber Riley has just revealed the exciting news that she engaged to boyfriend, Desean Black.

The actress made the announcement in a moving Instagram post this morning. “There was a time when I thought I didn’t want or deserve this kind of love,” she wrote, adding, “I’m looking at a man who changed my mind.”

“My time by myself, loving on myself, getting comfortable with myself, prepared me for you, and prepared me for this.”

“I am so proud to say, I am the future Mrs. Black. I love you @deseanblack_official and I thank you for your patience, your friendship, and your partnership!”

Meanwhile, Desean posted the same image of the two gazing into each other’s eyes onto his own Instagram page, where he gushed about his wife-to-be.

“Fellas, when a woman looks at you like this, it’s a clear indication that you’re doing the right thing. Now, when she delivers unconditional love that you’ve never experienced, it’s another clear indication that you’ve found the one,” he wrote.

“Only a fool would let someone as special as this slip away. So I did what any wise man would do and put a ring on it. I love you to pieces @msamberpriley, or should I say the future Mrs. Black.”

Congratulations you two — we wish you both a lifetime of happiness.