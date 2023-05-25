Funeral to be held today for teenage boy killed in tractor crash

This afternoon, a teenage boy who was recently killed in a tractor crash will be laid to rest.

The family of 13-year-old Kyle Pilbrow was left heartbroken when the tractor he was driving overturned on a stretch of road at Scarduane near Claremorris in Co. Mayo over the weekend.

The accident occurred on Saturday evening, and Kyle was the only occupant of the tractor at the time of the crash. Shortly after 8.15pm, Gardaí and emergency services were alerted to the scene.

Kyle, who was a first year student at St Colman's College in Claremorris, was treated at the scene for serious injuries and taken to Galway University Hospital.

He was later transferred to Temple Street Hospital in Dublin, but sadly, he passed away on Sunday.

The young boy’s funeral will be taking place at the Church of the Immaculate Conception in Hollymount this afternoon, and he will be laid to rest shortly after the mass.

Many have been expressing their shock and devastation following the recent tragedy.

One local Fine Gael councillor, Tom Connolly, noted that the local community in Co. Mayo has been plunged into sadness following the loss of life.

"The surrounding villages and the whole community is numb. They'll all pull together, they'll have to at this difficult time. This was a very tragic accident. In any small community, nobody wants to hear anything like that,” he explained.

"Unfortunately, it happened, and a young life is lost. Our sincerest sympathies goes to the family, the bereaved, and particularly all his college friends and neighbours,” he added.