Funeral details confirmed for six-year-old Matthew Purcell-Healy

The family of six-year-old Matthew Purcell-Healy has announced his funeral plans, following his death last week.

In the early hours of Friday morning (February 9), Matthew was found unresponsive in a car at Rathmoylan Cove, close to Dunmore East in Co. Waterford. After initially believing that he had drowned, Garda detectives are now investigating the possibility that the young boy died by asphyxiation.

Now, a few days on from his tragic passing, Matthew’s family have released his funeral plans to the public.

In an official funeral notice statement, they wrote: “Matthew James Healy of Watergrasshill, Cork and Ballygunner, Waterford died on the 9th of February 2024 unexpectedly, aged 6 years. Sadly missed by his heartbroken Dad James, grandparents, aunts, uncles, cousins and extended family, neighbours and friends.”

“Fly with the angels,” they added, before going on to relay Matthew’s funeral details.

Following his wake, taking place today and tomorrow, Matthew’s funeral will be held in the Church of the Immaculate Conception, Watergrasshill, on Wednesday at 12pm, followed by a private service in The Island Crematorium in Ringaskiddy.

Matthew’s family have requested family flowers only. Donations, if desired, can be made to the Make-a-Wish Foundation.

In a statement to the Irish Examiner, Matthew’s father James thanked the people of Waterford for holding vigils for his late son over the weekend, and appealed for privacy as he grieves Matthew’s death.

Detectives are continuing to investigate the circumstances surrounding Matthew’s passing, and are hoping to receive medical clearance today to question the 38-year-old woman that was arrested.