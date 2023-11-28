Full line-up for Strictly Come Dancing Live Tour has been revealed

The full line-up of famous faces set to join the Strictly Come Dancing Live Show has been announced.

The tour will kick off in the new year and will be heading to arenas around the UK to perform a total of 30 shows.

The first three celebrities have already been announced as former Coronation Street actress Ellie Leach, legendary broadcaster Angela Rippon and Bad Education star Layton Williams.

Now, the rest of the rest of the cast that will be taking to the live stage has been revealed. Their professional dance partners have also been shared.

Joining the live tour is EastEnders star Bobby Brazier, former tennis pro Annabel Croft, journalist Krishnan Guru-Murthy and TV host Angela Scanlon.

Bobby Brazier will be dancing with Dianne Buswell, Annabel Croft will take to the stage with tour partner Graziano Di Prima, Krishnan Guru-Murthy is paired up with tour partner Jowita Przystal, and Angela Scanlon will be performing with Carlos Gu.

Opening up about joining the tour, Bobby Brazier commented, “I love dancing and I love Strictly, so what better way to continue this brilliant experience than on the live tour! I’ve heard from Dianne what a blast everyone has on the road, so I can’t wait to perform with her for those huge arena crowds next year”.

Annabel Croft revealed, “I’m used to interviewing people in front of very large crowds, but to dance in arenas for many thousands of people is going to be something else. Dancing every week on the TV show has been such a joy, so I can’t wait for the magic of the tour and to experience it with my new tour partner, Graziano”.

Krishnan Guru-Murthy also spoke about joining the cast to admit, “My whole time on Strictly has been life-changing. So the chance to keep going, take on another challenge and go on tour, this time with a new dance partner in Jowita, is irresistible. I can’t wait!”.

Angela Scanlon said, “I could never have imagined just how much fun Strictly Come Dancing would be. I’m thrilled to get the opportunity to continue our amazing journey next year, performing in literal arenas with Carlos and all the gang! Let’s go!”.