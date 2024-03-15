Fujifilm announces brand new INSTAX MINI 99 with advanced features

FUJIFILM Europe GmbH, Imaging Solutions Division, has announced the launch of its’ high-end, analog instant camera, the INSTAX MINI 99 instant camera (MINI 99).

This new camera has a classic and stylish matte black finish with new features to maximise the potential of your photos while maintaining the traditional INSTAX aesthetic.

These features include colour effect dials, a unique Vignette Switch, plus brightness and focus modes.

The MINI 99 features a first of its kind Colour Effect Dial. This unique dial control has six effects – Faded Green, Warm Tone, Light Blue, Soft Magenta, Sepia, and Light Leak – which allows you to customise, create and curate a one-time only unique image.

The Color Effect feature is driven by LED lights to expose the chosen colour onto the INSTAX MINI instant film, creating the desired effect on the printed INSTAX MINI photo.

The MINI 99 also comes with an exciting new switch, called the new Manual Vignette Switch. This switch is located on the lens housing and can be used to add an artistic shaded frame around your image.

Shin Udono, Senior Vice President, Imaging Solutions at FUJIFILM Europe GmbH explains, “Advances in instant photography technology has allowed us to maintain the look and feelour users love, while adding exciting new technology, that will allow them to truly reflect their creativity and artistic expression. This is why INSTAX MINI 99 is especially exciting to Fujifilm, and we believe for image makers as well”.

Other features of the INSTAX MINI 99 includes a Brightness Control Dial. This feature offers five distinct levels of brightness. There are also a variety of shooting modes to enhance the user experience, with Indoor Mode designed for low light situations, Sports Mode, which increases the shutter speed to grab the perfect action shot, Double Exposure Mode, which lets the user combine two images into one, and Bulb Mode, which increases the amount of light let in when creating the image, creating a brightened effect on the print.

The camera’s Landscape, Standard, and Macro Focus Modes are easily accessible by adjusting the lens dial. Landscape Mode focuses on subjects positioned at a distance reference of “3.0m and beyond”. Macro Mode is perfect for close-ups and selfies at a distance reference of “0.3m to 0.6m”. You can also select Standard Mode for everything in between.

The INSTAX MINI 99 also has a self-timer, helping to create the perfect group image, and flash controls that include Auto mode, Fill-in, or Red-eye Removal. There is also the option to turn the flash off, depending on the lighting situation.

It features a grip and tripod mount to enhance grip. The MINI 99 comes with a precision-milled, Base Grip with Tripod Mount that also acts as a grip when attached to the camera (tripod sold separately).

As well as releasing the INSTAX MINI 99, Fujifilm have launched a new INSTAX MINI film, PHOTO SLIDE. This new film has been inspired by the design of motifs featured on photographic film mounts and complements the print expression of an INSTAX MINI 99.

That’s not all of Fujifilm’s exciting news as they have also announced an update to its free, downloadable INSTAX UP! smartphone app. The INSTAX UP! smartphone app is designed for INSTAX users to digitally scan, import, organise, and store their photos in one place, regardless of which FUJIFILM INSTAX instant film, instant camera or instant Smartphone printer product they use.

The latest addition to the INSTAX UP! smartphone app is its album feature, which allows you to easily organise and store your digital FUJIFILM INSTAX photos by themes. Within the album feature, you can add, tag, share, download and delete INSTAX images from the digital album. The updated INSTAX UP! App is available now.

Fujifilm’s INSTAX MINI 99 instant camera has a RRP of €200 and is expected to be available for purchase on April 4, 2024 at Fujifilm stockists nationwide.

The INSTAX MINI PHOTO SLIDE instant film is also expected to be available on April 4, 2024 at a RRP of €10 per pack of 10 sheets.

For more information on the INSTAX MINI 99, see here.