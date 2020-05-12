Frontline workers to receive free haircuts when salons re-open

Luxury hair extensions brand, Great Lengths has launched the incredible ‘Hairdos for Heroes’ initiative, that will offer free haircuts and blow dries as a way of giving back to frontline workers.

Great Lengths is enlisting interest from salons to participate and is offering event planning and kits as well as marketing support to all salons involved. Salons in Belfast, Dublin, Limerick and Galway have already confirmed participation with the hopes of lots more Great Lengths certified salons coming on board.

Hairdos for Heroes encourages salons throughout Ireland to dedicate one or two days to providing front line staff with a free cut and blow dry when it is safe again for salons to open and resume service. The free pamper session will reward frontline staff for their amazing and selfless work during this time.

When COVID-19 is far behind us, and our frontline workers have had their chance to rest properly, Great Lengths wants to ensure their efforts are not forgotten and give them a chance to be pampered and preened by some of the country’s top hair stylists as way to say thank you.

The campaign will take place nationally on Sunday, September 6 and Monday, September 7, and salons can select one or both day to participate.

Salons can register their interest in participating by contacting Great Lengths directly on marketing@greatlengthshair.co. uk Each participating salon will be listed on the dedicated Hairdos for Heroes web page here.

Joscelin McCourt – CEO for Great Lengths UK & Ireland comments: “We are really excited to be launching the Hairdos for Heroes campaign, we are putting all our current efforts into gaining more participating salons so we can really give back on a large scale to everyone that's working so hard at the moment to keep us and our families and friends safe. The hairdressing industry has been hit hard with salon closures and pauses in production and sales but most of us can't even begin to imagine the hardship our frontline staff have had to endure.

"When salons open, they're going to be busy, but during these days in September, the Hair for Heroes initiative will be a time to pause once more, reflect and celebrate all the people that continued to work and got us through this, stronger than ever! Please do give up just one day of your time to say a big thank you to our frontliners."

"The more salons that are involved, the more we can give back as an industry. Frontline staff will be required to contact participating salons directly for booking, and salons will receive event and marketing support from Great Lengths. Great Lengths certified or not, we're calling on all salons to be involved and give back."