So, Friends inspired Monopoly is our new favourite board game

This might make me sound like a total aul wan – but I bloody love a good board game.

I spent my childhood playing Pay Day, Cluedo and Monopoly, and it was a great time in my life, let me tell ya.

Anyway, mny penchant for board games became even more obvious when I discovered that Monopoly are releasing a Friends version.

Yes, really.

The classic game is being twisted into a version that is perfect for anyone obsessed with Friends (Us).

Play as either Ross, Rachel, Phoebe, Monica, Joey or Chandler by choosing one of the exclusive tokens which are iconic to the gang; will it be Rachel’s handbag, Ross’ dinosaur, Chandler’s sweater vest or even Phoebe’s acoustic guitar?

AMAZING.

As you pivot around the table you will be taken down memory lane of the best memories from Friends.

Get this brilliant game here for a reasonable thirty quid (it is a collectors edition, to be fair).

