Friday treats: This lemon drizzle cupcake recipe is to die for

Now that Friday has finally arrived, we can‘t help but want to reward ourselves for all of the hard work we’ve done this week. If you’ve had a tough few days, why not treat yourself to a spot of baking?

We’re currently obsessing over this recipe from Jane’s Patisserie for lemon drizzle cupcakes. These cupcakes take a different spin on the classic lemon drizzle cake. These delights are the perfect accompaniment to your afternoon cuppa, or an ideal baking treat to take to your next gathering with loved ones.

So, why not give them a go? Here’s how to make your own delicious bites of lemony goodness:

Makes: 12 cupcakes

Prep time: 30 minutes

Baking time: 18-22 minutes

Ingredients:

For the cupcakes

150g unsalted butter or baking spread

150g caster sugar

3 eggs

150g self-raising flour

Zest of 1 lemon

For the drizzle

Juice of 2 lemons

75g caster sugar

For the lemon buttercream

150g unsalted butter, at room temperature

300g icing sugar

Juice of half a lemon

For decoration (optional)

Sprinkles

Grated lemon zest

Method:

First off, preheat the oven to 180°C/160°C fan. Prepare 12 cupcake cases in a cupcake tin.

For the cupcake mixture, beat the butter with the caster sugar until it looks light in colour and fluffy in texture.

Add the eggs, self-raising flour and lemon zest. Mix everything until combined together.

Spoon your mixture evenly into each cupcake case.

Bake for 18-22 minutes, until they are fully baked through and springy to the touch.

While the cupcakes are baking, you can create the lemon drizzle! Mix together the lemon juice and caster sugar in a bowl.

Once the cupcakes are out of the oven and are still warm, carefully spoon the lemon drizzle over each cupcake. Leave them to cool on a cooling rack.

As the cupcakes are cooling down, you can make the buttercream! Beat the butter until smooth – don’t be afraid to allow it to mix for several minutes.

Add the icing sugar to the butter in two batches, beating together each time.

Add the lemon juice and beat for a final time.

To decorate, pipe the buttercream onto the cupcakes. If you like, you can add lemon zest and/or sprinkles on top to finish off the look.

Tuck in, and enjoy!

Feature photo credit: JessicaLouiseBakes Instagram