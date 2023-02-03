SHEmazing!
Friday treats: Baking inspiration for a fun evening in

by

It’s finally Friday which means we can look forward to a relaxing weekend ahead. Some of us will be getting ready to hit the town tonight but now and again we just want a chill night in with comfy clothes, a facemask and candles lighting. 

While we all love scrolling on our phones and watching a good movie to help us unwind, we’re running out of options on Netflix! If you’re looking to take it easy this evening, maybe have a glass of wine to wish Dry January farewell, then give baking a go.

Baking is one of our favourite ways to spend our free time as it’s very relaxing and you get a tasty reward at the end of it!

Check out our list of mouthwatering baked treats below and become your own baker tonight.

Brownie pizza

Top with all of your favourite sweet treats!

Nutella banana cruffins

So easy to make and very moreish. 

Chocolate banana bread

You can't beat banana bread.

Creme brulée tart

A nice twist on a yummy dessert.

White chocolate loaf cake

Calling all white chocolate lovers! You NEED to try this.

Caramel cupcakes

So quick and easy to make.

Death by chocolate cheesecake

Chocolatey and decadent- the perfect Friday treat.

The best ever chocolate chip cookies

The tastiest cookies you'll ever try!

 

