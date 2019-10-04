Friday night telly: Stellar lineup for tonight’s Graham Norton Show

We’ll certainly be staying in tonight, no thanks to Storm Lorenzo. ‘It’s a night for the fire’ is a phrase everyone will be muttering and we honestly can’t wait to snuggle up on the sofa and watch telly for the foreseeable future.

Luckily, tonight’s Graham Norton Show lineup is one of the best so far.

Bridget Jones herself will make an appearance. That’s right, legendary actress Renee Zellweger joins Graham to talk about her role as Judy Garland in Judy.

Documentary maker Louis Theroux will discuss his memoir Gotta Get Theroux This: My Life and Strange Times In Television.

Lenny Henry also joins Graham to chat about his own memoir Who Am I Again?

80s icon and popstar Andrew Ridgeley completes tonight’s lineup. Andrew will open about his life and work with George Michael as he promotes new book Wham! George & Me.

Elbow will perform their new song White Noise, White Heat.

The Graham Norton Show airs at 10.35pm on BBC1.