Fresh weather warnings issued ahead of Storm Dylan’s arrival

It's looks like we're in for a wet and windy start to the New Year as Storm Dylan arrives just in time for the celebrations.

Met Éireann have issued fresh weather warnings ahead of the storm's approach with severe winds expected in most parts of the country.

Met Éireann has updated the National Warnings for Storm Dylan.https://t.co/X6NncUghZ9#StormDylan pic.twitter.com/ABV11EMO7L — Met Éireann (@MetEireann) December 30, 2017

A Status Orange wind warning is in place for Connacht, Cavan, Monaghan, Donegal, Longford, Louth, Westmeath, Meath and Clare.

Western and northern counties are expected to be worst hit, with west to southwest winds reaching mean speeds of 65 to 80 km/h with gusts of 110 to 125 km/h.

#StormDylan has officially been named by @MetEireann. Dylan will track across parts of Ireland Saturday night and into the early hours of Sunday morning pic.twitter.com/OJlnBxPnte — Met Office (@metoffice) December 29, 2017

A Status Yellow wind warning is also in place for counties Dublin, Carlow, Kildare, Kilkenny, Laois, Wexford, Wicklow, Offaly, Cork, Kerry, Limerick, Tipperary and Waterford where winds are expected to reach mean speeds of 45 to 65 km/h with gusts of 90 to 110 km/h.

Both warnings were updated at 8:00am on Saturday December 30, and remain vail from 9:00pm tonight to 12:00 pm on Sunday afternoon.