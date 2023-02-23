FREE tickets up for grabs for exclusive show in Mitchelstown Cave next month

A cave might not seem like the obvious place to celebrate the launch of the latest advancement in smartphone technology, but for Samsung Ireland the epic Mitchelstown Cave in Tipperary is the perfect low-light environment to showcase its new Galaxy S23 Series. Now, thanks to its whopping 200 Megapixel adaptive sensor which captures beautiful, detailed shots with incredible precision, blurry, unrecognisable photos and videos taken at night-time are thankfully a thing of the past for S23 users.

On the evening of Tuesday, March 7th, Samsung is giving 30 lucky members of the public a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to experience the critically acclaimed Irish act Talos perform a set of their epic songs in the most epic of environments – Mitchelstown Cave. The showstopping night is uniquely curated to give guests the perfect opportunity to experience the Galaxy S23 Series’ epic camera technology and improved Nightography capabilities. Taking photos and videos at gigs is something that every music fan loves to do, but because most smartphones fail miserably in darker spaces like caves, Samsung is providing S23 photo stations so gig-goers can capture and share the brag-worthy experience in all its glory.

The ticket giveaway will kick-off on Samsung’s Instagram channel @samsungireland on February 21st. To be in with a chance of winning 15 tickets each with a ‘plus 1’, entrants must simply follow @SamsungIreland on Instagram, like the post linked above and leave a comment tagging who they would like to share their prize with. The competition closes at midnight on 26th February and the 15 lucky winners, chosen at random, will be announced on 27th February. The prize also includes free coach transport from and back to Dublin City Centre, along with ‘grab and go’ food bags and beverages. And, to add icing to the already very delectable cake, one lucky winner will receive a brand-new Galaxy S23 Ultra of their very own!

On the night, guests will experience all that the Samsung Galaxy S23 Series has to offer, with Samsung product experts on hand to guide them. When the evening comes to a close, attendees can access a wide variety of stunning content captured on Galaxy S23 Ultra so that they can share the epic moment for themselves.