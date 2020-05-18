Free flu vaccine for children under 13 and at-risk groups

Minister for Health Simon Harris has confirmed that the flu vaccine will be free for children aged between two and 12. It will also be free for at risk groups, aged from six months to 69-years-old.

Elderly people already have free access to the vaccine.

Speaking about the importance of the flu vaccination, Minister Harris commented.

“A resurgence of COVID-19 during the coming flu season could present a significant challenge to the delivery of healthcare services in the coming winter.

“That is why officials from my department have been working closely with the HSE to put in place an expansion of the seasonal influenza vaccination programme for winter 2020/21.Flu is a potentially fatal illness and I want to ensure that the most vulnerable in our communities are protected.

“When the time comes, I will be strongly encouraging those from at-risk groups to get vaccinated to protect themselves and, in the case of health care workers, those they care for, from exposure to the flu.

“The flu vaccine is the only defence against the flu and is the best option for vulnerable people against the life-threatening complications of flu."

