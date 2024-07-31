Fred Sirieix pens heartfelt tribute for daughter after Olympic win

Fred Sirieix is an extremely proud dad!

The First Dates star has been celebrating his daughter Andrea as she won a bronze medal at the Paris 2024 Olympics for synchronised diving with her partner Lois Toulson.

To mark the monumental occasion, Fred penned a heartfelt tribute to his daughter online, admitting he’s ‘bursting with pride’.

On Instagram, Sirieix shared a video to his 970K followers of Andrea and Lois diving together earlier today.

After they landed the brilliant dive and the crowd erupted into cheers and applause, Fred could be heard in the background of the clip cheering gleefully at the result.

In the caption of the post, the former I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here star wrote, “What emotions! What a beautiful moment! How many tears!!!!”.

“I’m bursting with pride, joy and happiness. Well done and congrats @andreassirieix04 and @lois_toulson”.

Fred later shared a video of himself talking on his Stories as he revealed, “This is the most beautiful feeling. I am bursting with pride, bursting with happiness and joy. It feels like I’m going to explode”.

He then raised a glass of champagne and said, “Girls, well done. Thank you very much for this amazing day. To you”.

Fred later posted another message to his social media users to admit, “I’m still crying. Thank you so much for all your messages. It means a lot. Sorry I can’t reply to all. Merci xxx”.

Many fans and famous faces headed to the comments to praise Andrea’s performance and congratulate Fred on his daughter’s wonderful achievements.

Former track and field star Dame Jessica Ennis-Hill wrote, “Yesssss, we were there watching! They were brilliant”.

“She was PHENOMENAL!!!!! You must be so proud xx”, said former contestant of The Great British Bake Off Crystelle Pereira.

Olympic snowboarder Aimee Fuller added, “The MOMENT dreams are made of. Congratulations to TEAM Sirieix @andreassirieix04”.