Frankie Muniz proposes to his BAE & we are feeling OLD

Frankie Muniz was a regular on our TV screens growing up, for anyone who's been living under a rock, he was Malcolm in the brilliant programme, Malcolm in the Middle.

However, as we start to hit our mid-twenties and rocket towards our thirties…Naturally, Frankie has grown up too.

His Malcolm days are far behind him and he's now hosting the US show, Dancing with the Stars Juniors.

But we weren't ready for his major news, as it's making us feel so very old.

Frankie popped the question to his long-term, Paige Price.

Paige posted a ridiculously adorable message on Instagram to announce the happy news.

"When you’re a little girl, you dream of marrying the man of your dreams. You think of all these extravagant things from the way he asks you, to the dress you’re going to wear, to the music you’re going to dance to with your father. Sometimes, reality has a tendency to overstep your dreams and really surprise you," she wrote.

"Francisco Muniz IV, you’re more than a dream to me. You teach me every day, you compliment me when I’m at my worst, and you push me past the edge but you’re there to pick me up when I start showing signs of falling." – UGH, they're just so cute.

"I love every piece of you, and I appreciate you more and more every single day. I truly cannot wait to be your wife. P.S. You’re officially the master of proposals. 143. P.P.S. I ugly cried so hard that I can’t even post the pictures so… there’s that…" she ended.

Gal, we are all for ugly crying, there isn't any shame in that – sure, Kim K basically put a trademark on it.

We are absolutely delighted for the couple.