Frankie Essex shares update since bringing son to hospital

Former The Only Way is Essex star Frankie Essex announced earlier today that her baby boy, Logan, had to go to hospital last night.

Frankie took to Instagram to share the worrying news with her followers but revealed he is ‘doing well’ and his dad, Luke Love, stayed with him the whole time, while Frankie headed home to get essentials with her daughter Leulla.

Sharing a video of Luke holding five-month-old Logan to her Instagram Stories, the 34-year-old wrote, “Our Little Logan. Last night we ended up in a&e baby has an infection in his leg”.

“Doing well, his daddy didn’t leave his side all night so mummy could take our little girl home [to] get the bottles [and] blankets”.

The former reality TV star also shared a black and white photo of Logan’s twin sister Luella, telling her followers that she is being minded by family and friends while Logan is at hospital. She wrote, “And this little girl is being looked after by a friend & family”.

Frankie welcomed her twins into the world with her boyfriend, Luke, back in May of this year. When marking the twins turning 12 weeks old, Essex penned a heartfelt tribute for the pair.

Credit: Instagram

She wrote, “We are so lucky to be your mummy and daddy thank you for showing us love like no other you both have made this world a better place”.

“Luella how you wake up in the morning with the biggest smile on your face makes our hearts so full and our baby Logan the moment you started to coo. We will never forget the feeling it gave us you are just incredible baby boy”.

Frankie keeps her 257K Instagram followers up to date with news about her twins on her personal account, as well as the twins' own Instagram page.

We wish baby Logan a speedy recovery!