Frankie Essex reveals why she feels ‘delirious’ since having twins

Frankie Essex has shared an insight into her motherhood journey since welcoming her twins into the world.

The former The Only Way is Essex star have birth to her twins, Logan and Luella, in May of last year and has been keeping fans up to date on being a twin-mum on social media.

Writing in her OK! column, Frankie shared details about why she feels delirious since having her babies.

The 35-year-old revealed that sleep deprivation has been hitting her hard, even making her feel ‘drunk’ at times.

Frankie explained, “Being a new mum is so tiring. My friend, who recently had a baby, tried to put the baby’s bottle on charge the other day because she was so tired. It’s awful that feeling – you’re just so f**ked, basically”.

“You feel drunk and delirious. Sleep deprivation is the maddest thing. I never knew it was that mental until having kids”.

She continued, “It’s so hard. I’ve never had to experience sleep deprivation like that before – only when I was in Ibiza partying, but nothing to the extreme”.

“I go to sleep early, but I still wake up around 6.30am to check the babies. I tried to give the app Calm a go, but I just like having the fan on in our room for white noise”.

Essex then opened up about finally being able to enjoy watching TV while in bed for the first time since having Logan and Luella.

“Being a mum is a bit like groundhog day. You have to keep doing the same thing every day. You can’t just wake up and lie in bed and relax – there’s no such thing”.

She added, “Luke and I last night, for the first time in nearly a year, actually got in bed and watched telly. Obviously the babies used to be in our room so we couldn’t do that then because we were scared to wake them up”.

“We’re both still exhausted from Sunday, even though it was Luke doing the actual marathon, and I said, ‘Ooo the new I’m A Celeb has started… let’s go watch it in bed’. I can’t remember the last time we did that. It was so nice and I felt so relaxed”.

“It’s practically taken us a year to get even a little bit back to normal, but that’s the reality of having twins I suppose!”, the mum-of-two admitted.