Frankie Essex opens up about being ‘anxious’ with twins in public

Former The Only Way is Essex star Frankie Essex has opened up about feeling ‘anxious’ with her twins when she brings them out in public, and has revealed that when her son gets upset, she feels ‘really hot and starts panicking’.

Frankie was writing in her weekly OK! column when she started to describe a bad meltdown her son Logan had when she was out shopping with him and his twin sister Luella.

The 35-year-old explained, “I went to Asda to do a food shop and Logan kicked off big time. Luella was sleeping and he was literally screaming”.

“When he did it, I was literally in the toy section and I was looking for baby milk, but I grabbed three toys and put them in front of him. I just needed him to be quiet. It was so embarrassing”.

Essex continued, “Then another little girl started crying and the mum went to her, ‘You need to stop crying, you’ve made that baby cry’. She looked at me and I laughed and I thought, ‘[Logan]’s made her cry’. But I think she was trying to make me feel better”.

“I get really bad anxiety when he screams like that and it makes me panic. I don’t know why, but I get really hot and start panicking”.

Frankie also told fans of an ‘upsetting’ time with little Luella, when she scratched her face, causing the mum-of-two to burst into tears.

“Luella doesn’t kick off like Logan does- unless she’s hungry or needs her nappy changing. The other day I was driving back to Brentwood and she scratched her whole face and I burst out crying when I got her out the car”.

The former reality TV star added, “You know when she’s so frustrated? She fell asleep in the end but she scratched all her little face”.

“I was so upset because I felt guilty but I was driving and I couldn't pull over. If I did, Logan would have woken up and started crying as well, so I just thought that I needed to get home. When I took a picture of her face it looked really bad, but it’s gone down now”.

Frankie welcomed her twins, Logan and Luella, into the world with her boyfriend Luke Love back in May of this year.