Four youths arrested in relation to Cherry Orchard incident

Gardaí have arrested four juveniles in relation to the Cherry Orchard Garda car ramming incident that took place on Monday, September 19, 2022.

While investigating the endangerment of Gardaí following the incident, four male youths were arrested earlier this morning, Monday, October 3, 2022.

Personnel from Ballyfermot, Clondalkin and Rathcoole Garda stations carried out the operation.

The four males are currently detained at a number of Garda stations under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984.

Days following the incident Gardaí searched six domestic residences in the west Dublin area, with a number of mobile phones and items of clothing seized for examination.

Gardaí continue to appeal to anyone with information to contact the incident room at Ballyfermot Garda Station on 01 666 7200, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.