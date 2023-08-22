Four people held against their will in Dublin home after burglary

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses to come forward after four people were held against their will and one of them was hospitalised following an aggravated burglary.

Investigations are ongoing after an aggravated burglary and false imprisonment that occurred at a home in Monkstown, Co. Dublin on Monday, August 21, 2023.

At approximately 8.15am, a number of men that were dressed as workers knocked on the door of a residential property on Carrickbrennan Lawn. The men then forced their way into the house and held the four occupants against their will.

An elderly man, aged in his 70’s, was assaulted during the incident. He was transferred to St. Vincent’s University Hospital for treatment, where his injuries are said to be non-life threatening.

The men, who took a number of items during the burglary, left the scene on foot in the direction of Monkstown village.

Gardaí in Dún Laoghaire are appealing to anybody who may have witnessed this incident to contact them.

Any people or road users who were in or around Carrickbrennan Lawn and Monkstown village on Monday, August 21, between 7.30am and 9.00am, and who may have video or dash cam footage is asked to contact investigating Gardaí.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Dún Laoghaire Garda Station at 01 666 5000, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.