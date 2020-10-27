Four celeb pregnancies announced over the Bank Holiday weekend

Is there a celebrity baby boom on the horizon? Quite possibly. Are we mad about it? Absolutely not.

If you’ve been finding it a bit tricky keeping track of all of these celeb pregnancies lately, then don’t worry. Here’s a list of all the big pregnancy announcements from this Bank Holiday weekend just gone.

Hilary Duff is expecting her third child

The Lizzie McGuire star announced that she and her husband Matthew Koma are pregnant with their third baby. The actress took to Instagram last Saturday to share the exciting news.

“We are growing!!! Mostly me …” the Cinderella Story actress wrote, alongside a short video of her hubby rubbing her growing belly. Meanwhile Matthew posted the same boomerang clip to his own Instagram, cheekily writing, “lol quarantine was fun. Baby #3 – 2021.”

Model Emily Ratajkowski is expecting her first child

The 29-year-old took to Instagram on Monday to reveal that she’s pregnant with her and husband Sebastian Bear-McClard’s first child together.

The mum-to-be took part in a stunning pregnancy reveal photo-shoot with Vogue, saying that she won’t know the baby’s gender until it turns 18.

Jersey Shore’s Deena Nicole Cortese is expecting her second child

Deena shared the exciting news that she’s pregnant with her second baby in a super cute announcement post on Instagram.

Deena posed with husband Chris Buckner along with their nearly-two-year-old son CJ, while they stood outside their festive front door, surrounded by pumpkins. On two of the pumpkins were the words, “Baby Buckner #2. Due May 2021,” with their little one’s scan taped onto a third smaller pumpkin.

Kara Tointon is pregnant with her second child

The 37-year-old actress revealed to Hello that she and fiancé Marius Jenson were expecting their second child together, another baby boy.

The former Eastenders star said “it happened much quicker than we expected.” The mum-to-be also revealed the baby’s gender, hoping her two sons develop a strong bond, like she and her sister did.

Congratulations to all of these mums and mums-to be! We can’t wait to meet each of your little bundles of joy.