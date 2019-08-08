Former X Factor star arrested for ‘serious sex offence’, reports claim

X Factor star Danny Tetley has claimed he is being ‘set up’ after he was arrested for a serious sex offence.

According to reports, the singer was arrested for asking a child to send him sexual photos. He has turned his phone into the police and the West Yorkshire police said the investigation is ongoing.

The singer was arrested earlier in the summer and has been released on bail three times.

He has stressed that he is being set up and that he is innocent.

Danny told The Sun, “This kind of thing has gone on for ages because people don't like to see me do well.

"I've never handled the fame very well. I haven't worked this hard just for me to be slaughtered,” he added.

The star was involved in another scandal earlier this year when a video of him snorting cocaine was shared online.

The singer said he was not proud of his actions, “I would encourage anybody battling their demons to seek professional help. I have always been open about my past and I only hope that I am able to turn a negative into a positive, by trying to encourage those who see this video to seek help.”

Feature Image: ITV