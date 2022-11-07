Former TOWIE star Nicole Bass gives birth to baby girl

It’s a girl!

Congratulations are in order for former The Only Way is Essex star Nicole Bass and her partner as they have welcomed their first child, a baby girl, into the world.

Nicole shared the wonderful news earlier today on her Instagram Stories, showing her bundle of joy’s tiny hand holding onto her finger. Bass wrote, “My baby girl come so quick, 2am this morning mummy didn’t even get time to have pain relief she come out full pelt within two hours!"

Credit: Instagram

The new mum continued, "Still can’t believe that! But I did it we did it & you was worth it all”.

The former reality TV star announced she was expecting her first child in April of this year by posting a heartwarming black and white video which documented the start of her pregnancy journey from her positive pregnancy test, to telling friends and family the amazing news.

She penned, “Half of you & half of me. Baby Beasley due October 2022, daddy & me can’t wait to hold you. We are so happy our hearts are full, baby you are so loved already”.

“Anyone who knows me personally, knows I have dreamed of this moment to have a family of my own, to have a family with the love of my life & the most amazing partner a girl could only wish for is a dream come true. I love you both dearly”.

In September, the 31-year-old hosted a lavish baby shower with a gorgeous bear theme. When sharing photos from the stunning day, Nicole revealed, “Feel so blessed & grateful to be on this journey growing our baby has been the most amazing feeling I have ever felt & the best gift life has given me”.

Congratulations again to Nicole and her partner as they start this new exciting journey together with their little one.