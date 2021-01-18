Former TOWIE star Lauren Goodger is pregnant with her first child

Former The Only Way Is Essex star, Lauren Goodger is proud to announce that she’s expecting her first baby, after a whirlwind romance with 23-year-old boyfriend, Charles Drury.

“So my secret news is out I’m pregnant!… We are having a baby and we are both so happy,” the 34-year-old mum-to-be wrote on Instagram on Monday morning.

Delighted to finally become a mum, Lauren said, “This is where my life starts,” when talking to New Magazine.

While Lauren is 14-weeks pregnant, with her and boyfriend Charles making their relationship official this past October, Lauren confessed that her pregnancy “all happened so quickly”.

Charles goes on to explain, “It’s something that happened naturally and we wanted it straight away. When Lauren told me, it was mixed emotions, but something that I’d always wanted.”

This exciting news is particularly special for Lauren, who spoke publicly about her devastating miscarriage in 2013. Because of this past trauma, Lauren confessed, “I don’t think I’ll relax until the baby is here. I’m going to worry, because I worry anyway.”

“But I’m just being careful. Because of lockdown everything is cancelled and I’m not running around and I’ve got time and my body is adjusting and has time to rest, which is perfect,” she continued.

Even though it’s as if their relationship has been on fast-forward mode these past few months, the former TOWIE star wouldn’t have it any other way. “We’re very comfortable with each other and we’ve been through a lot. We’re settled at home and we’re having a baby –it’s gone 100 miles an hour! We’re a family now.”

Congratulations to the both of the soon-to-be parents! We can’t wait to meet their new little bundle of joy.