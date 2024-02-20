Former Strictly pro dancer Robin Windsor has died aged 44

The death has been announced of former Strictly Come Dancing professional Robin Windsor.

Robin, who appeared on the hit BBC show for four series, has died at the age of 44. His cause of death is not yet known.

The star’s passing was first announced on social media by dance company Burn the Floor, which he founded.

“The BTF family has lost one of its founding members, Robin ‘Bobby’ Windsor – who has tragically passed away,” the team wrote on Facebook.

Robin’s representation Sisco Entertainment later went on to confirm the devastating news.

"It is with heavy hearts that we announce the tragic passing of our beloved friend, Robin Windsor,” they penned in a statement.

"Beyond his impeccable dancing, Robin's vibrant spirit lit up the room, infusing rehearsals and performances with infectious energy and warmth. His laughter was contagious, his kindness boundless,” they noted further, adding: “Robin, you will be deeply missed.”

Susanna shares her memories of former Strictly dance partner Robin Windsor, who has died at the age of 44. @susannareid100 pic.twitter.com/n917jmF0KL — Good Morning Britain (@GMB) February 20, 2024

Robin joined Strictly in 2010 and danced with celebrities such as Anita Dobson, Patsy Kensit and Susanna Reid. He subsequently departed the show in 2013, when he was left paralysed for four days due to a slipped disc.

The star made a one-off return in 2014, when he danced with Aljaž Škorjanec for Strictly’s first ever same-sex dance.

Announcing his passing live on air on Good Morning Britain, Susanna Reid got emotional as she reflected on her time dancing with Robin.

“I felt so lucky I was dancing with Robin. I knew how special he was and he made me feel so good dancing. I’d never done anything like that,” she recalled, adding that he gave her “so much confidence”.

“He had an infectious sparkle. You felt like you were dancing with someone who just embodied the magic of Strictly,” she praised.

Former Strictly pro James Jordan has since paid tribute to Robin on Instagram, referring to him as an “old friend”.

“I have such fond memories of him. He was always very caring and fun to be around,” James stated.