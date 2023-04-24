Former Strictly head judge Len Goodman has died aged 78

It has been announced that Len Goodman has passed away.

The former Strictly Come Dancing head judge was 78. Tomorrow, April 25, would have been his 79th birthday.

The tragic news was confirmed by Len’s manager, who said in a statement to MailOnline: “I can confirm he died peacefully over the weekend surrounded by his family.”

Len appeared on Strictly from 2004 to 2016 and was a beloved fan favourite, particularly for his "Seven!" catchphrase when scoring contestants.

Len was also a judge on Dancing With The Stars for 31 seasons. In November of last year, during the premiere of its new season, he announced that we would be stepping down at the end of its current run.

“This will be my last season judging Dancing With the Stars," Len had said on the show at the time. “I’ve been on the show since it started in 2005, and it has been a huge pleasure to be a part of such a wonderful show but I’ve decided I want to spend more time with my grandchildren and family back in Britain.”

Len had recently been in a hospice in Tunbridge Wells in Kent, and had been battling bone cancer before his death.

Tributes have started to flood in for the ballroom legend, including from Strictly co-host Claudia Winkleman.

"I’m so sad about Len. He was one of a kind, a brilliant and kind man. Full of twinkle, warmth and wit. Sending all love to his family and friends. X," she wrote on Twitter.

Len's former fellow judge, Craig Revel Horwood, has also shared a bittersweet tribute to his late friend.

"I’ve just woken up to the sad news that my gorgeous colleague and dear friend Len Goodman has passed away. My heart and love go out to his lovely Sue and family," he penned on social media.

"Len Goody Goodman is what I always called him and 'It’s a ten from Len & seveeeeern' will live with me forever. RIP Len," Craig added.

We're sending our condolences to Len's loved ones during this sad time.