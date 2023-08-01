Former Love Island stars speak up against Sammy & Jess backlash

Former Love Island stars have been speaking out in defence of this summer’s winners.

Last night, presenter Maya Jama declared Sammy Root and Jess Harding as the winners of the ITV show’s tenth series.

Many fans subsequently took to social media to express their shock at the results, with many declaring it a ‘fix’ and demanding a ‘recount’.

Several Love Island alumni have now chosen to defend the winning couple, and have expressed their thoughts on the final episode.

2018 runner-up Laura Anderson took to her Instagram stories earlier today to speak out.

“I was just looking at all the Love Island trolling. Every year, it’s the same! People are always like, ‘It’s a fix!’. No, you voted. It was you,” the 34-year-old insisted, before going on to share her opinion.

“All the polls I saw on people’s Instagrams and stuff, including mine, all were how it went. So, I don’t know what people are on about. Well deserved winners, well deserved finalists,” she detailed.

“I feel like all ex-Islanders are very protective of new Islanders. I think I got trolled for being second,” Laura admitted, before concluding: “Over and out. Be nice.”

Meanwhile, series two star Kady McDermott, who also competed in this summer’s season, penned a message on her Instagram stories in support of her co-stars.

“The comments I’ve seen all over socials with people arguing and not being happy who the winners of LI are is totally ridiculous,” the 27-year-old stated.

“No one deserves to read this nasty stuff when coming out of the villa, everyone in the villa are real people with feelings. No one deserved to win more than anyone else, the finalists all deserved to win equally,” she added.

Love Island producers confirmed earlier today that Sammy and Jess won the final with 34% of the vote. Runners-up Whitney and Lochan gained 26% of the public’s support, while couples Ella and Tyrique and Molly and Zach received 24% and 14%, respectively.