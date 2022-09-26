Former Hollyoaks star Ali Bastian reveals surprise pregnancy

Ali Bastian’s family is about to get a little bit bigger!

The actress, who played Hollyoaks favourite Becca Dean, has revealed that she is expecting her second child – and she is already five months into her pregnancy!

Ali announced the joyful news this morning in a photoshoot with OK!, alongside her husband, David O’Mahony, and their two-year-old daughter, Isla.

“Isla is going to be a big sister!” the 40-year-old exclaimed in a post to her Instagram account. “@davidcomahony and I are over the moon to finally share our exciting news”.

In her interview with OK!, Ali revealed numerous details about her pregnancy journey so far.

When discussing the moment that she found out that she was expecting her second child, the actress joked that it was “a lot less romantic” than the moment she found out she was pregnant with daughter Isla.

“I was at home by myself,” Ali noted. “Isla was having a proper toddler morning, so David had taken her out in her carrier to get her to sleep.”

“He arrived back at the doorstep with the pregnancy tests and Isla asleep in the carrier. He had tears in his eyes," Ali detailed sweetly.

The former Hollyoaks star also spoke about the “magical” moment when she told Isla that she is going to be a big sister.

“I said, ‘Have you noticed that mummy’s tummy has been getting bigger?’ and she said ‘Yes!’”, Ali explained. “I said, ‘I’ve got a baby in my tummy.’ And then there was this big smile across her face.”

In the interview, David also expressed his initial worries about becoming a father, and how his wife has helped to soothe his anxieties. “We support each other and she has helped me become a better parent," he gushed.

"There have been times where I’ve said, ‘I don’t know what to do.’ I remember the first time I changed Isla’s nappy and I was shaking with fear,” David explained. “I said to Ali, ‘I’m so scared I’m going to break one of her little arms getting it in or out of the T-shirt.’ One thing Ali said to me early on was, ’Isla will let you know what she needs.’”

Ali and David became parents for the first time when Isla was born in March 2020, just before the start of the first Covid lockdown.

The pair are expected to welcome their new bundle of joy into the world in February of next year.

Congratulations to Ali, David and Isla!