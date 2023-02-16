Former Hollyoaks star Ali Bastian gives birth to second child

Ali Bastian is now a mum-of-two!

The former Hollyoaks actress has announced that she has given birth to her second child.

Ali and her husband David O’ Mahoney have welcomed a beautiful baby girl into the world. The pair were already parents to a two-year-old girl named Isla.

Ali – who is best known for playing Becca Dean on the Channel 4 soap – shared the news of her daughter’s arrival earlier today, with a gorgeous black-and-white snap of her tiny feet. How cute!

Credit: Ali Bastian

"She’s arrived! David and I welcomed our beautiful little girl into the world last Saturday," Ali confirmed in a statement to OK!.

"Isla is the proudest big sister! Our little family are snuggling in together for her fourth trimester and will be back with more news soon!", she added. The couple have yet to reveal the name that they have chosen for their newest bundle of joy.

In September of last year, Ali and David announced that they were expecting their second child.

Fans were also surprised to learn that Ali had already surpassed the five months milestone in her pregnancy.

“Isla is going to be a big sister!”, the actress gushed on Instagram at the time of her pregnancy reveal. “@davidcomahony and I are over the moon to finally share our exciting news.”

Ali and David have been in a relationship since November 2017, and got engaged after 18 months of dating.

The couple subsequently tied the knot in a beautiful ceremony in March 2019.

Ali and David became parents for the first time when Isla was born in March 2020, just before the start of the first Covid lockdown.

Congratulations to the happy family on their new addition!