Former Glee actress Becca Tobin welcomes the birth of her first child

Huge congratulations are in order for former Glee star Becca Tobin, who has announced the arrival of her first baby.

Becca, who previously played Kitty on Glee for three years, and her husband Zach Martin welcomed the birth of their bouncing baby boy, who was born via gestational surrogate.

Revealing her son’s adorable moniker, Becca and Zach decided to name their baby boy Rutherford ‘Ford’ Thomas Martin.

Announcing the special news of her baby boy’s arrival, 36-year-old Becca took to Instagram on Tuesday evening, sharing a sweet photo of Zack walking out of the hospital carrying their son in a car seat.

“Welcome to the world, Ford,” the new-mum lovingly wrote in the caption, adding, “Rutherford ‘Ford’ Thomas Martin is here and life is already so much sweeter.”

Speaking about their long and strenuous pregnancy journey, Becca said, “It took him five years to get here, but it’s been worth every minute. Thank you to our amazing surrogate for bringing him here safely surrounded by so much love.”

It wasn’t long before friends, fans and former co-stars flocked to the comment section to wish the LadyGang podcast host congratulations, with Kevin McHale sweetly writing, “Love you all soooo much, congratulations.”

“Love you Ford!” Glee’s Lea Michele gushed, with Jenna Ushkowitz commenting, “congrats you guys,” followed by a stream of heart and crying emojis.

This wonderful baby news comes just two years after Becca first started opening up about her fertility struggles, revealing that she suffered two heartbreaking miscarriages.

In an episode of her LadyGang podcast, Becca opened up about freezing her and Zach’s embryos. “In my earlier 30s, I was having an ultrasound and the doctor said, ‘Oh, my gosh, look at all those eggs,’ so I had a false sense of confidence in my ability to make a baby,” Becca explained.

“I didn’t realise the weight that would be lifted the moment that I found out that I didn’t have to hurry up and keep trying and hopefully get something healthy,” she added at the time.

Congratulations again to both Becca and Zach on their new little bundle of joy!