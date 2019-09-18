Former EastEnders star Melissa Suffield is expecting her first child

Former EastEnders star Melissa Suffield is set to hear the pitter-patter of little feet very soon. The actress is expecting her first child with fiance Robert Brendan.

Melissa, who rose to fame playing Lucy Beale, confirmed the joyous news to The Sun.

The former soap star is in her second trimester and confirmed that her baby is due in mid-March.

She couldn’t help but gush about starting a family with her beau Robert, who popped the question three months ago.

She said, “We're so excited to become parents. This next step is an adventure, and we’re looking forward to raising a happy, healthy, inquisitive, strong, and accepting child, and starting our own little family, as a trio!"

37-year-old Robert said Melissa was destined to be a mum, “I'm over the moon but nervous too! Melissa is so used to kids, and she’ll be an amazing mum instantly.”

The dad-to-be added, “There is nobody on earth I’d rather take on this challenge with, and I’m looking forward to every second of it.”

The couple celebrated their engagement in July. Melissa announced their wonderful news by posting a photo of her engagement ring to her Instagram account. She captioned the snap ‘#ISaidYaass’

2019 has certainly been quite the incredible year for Melissa and Robert.