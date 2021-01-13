Eastender actress Kara Tointon welcomes the birth of baby #2

Huge congratulations are in order for the former Eastenders actress, Kara Tointon, who has given birth to her second child, a beautiful baby boy.

The mum-of-two confirmed the wonderful news on Instagram this afternoon, sharing a simple black and white photo of her little one’s fingers adorably clutching onto hers and her fiancé’s, Marius Jensen.

“Our second bundle of joy arrived on Friday 8th at 9.46 am weighing 7.25 pounds,” Kara excitedly wrote in the caption.

“Couldn’t be more excited to start 2021 with this incredibly cool little man joining our family.Thank you to the amazing team at Chelsea & Westminster Hospital for bringing him into the world safely,” she added lovingly.

Of course the 37-year-old mum received many comments of congratulations and well wishes from family, friends and fans alike, including Kimberley Walsh who commented a love-heart-eyes emoji and Kate Thornton who gushed, “Gorgeous news!!! Congratulations darling x”.

Announcing the exciting news that she was expecting for the second time last October, the actress told Hello Magazine, “it happened much quicker than we expected.”

Kara and Marius are already the proud parents to their eldest son, two-year-old Frey who was born in November 2018. Delighted to have two boys so close together in age, Kara revealed to Hello that she hoped her two sons develop a strong bond, like she and her sister did.

Congratulations to both of the new parents — we can’t wait to hear what name they decide to give their new little bundle of joy!