Forget the lotions and potions! Exercise is the key to staying young

OK, at this stage we all the how important exercise is when it comes to maintaining our general health and well-being.

Increased energy levels, decreased risk of disease and improved mental health are just some of the benefits enjoyed by those who engage in regular physical activity, and while we've always known that exercise can make us look more youthful as we age, science has now proven that regular workouts can actually reduce a person's biological age.

Researchers at the University of Birmingham and King's College London studied 125 amateur cyclists between the ages of 55 and 79.

84 of the participants were male and 41 were female.

The study found that, despite their age, the cyclists' managed to maintain the muscle mass and strength of a much younger person.

What's more, the participants' immune systems showed little to no deterioration.

Speaking about the results, Professor Janet Lord, Director of the Institute of Inflammatory and Ageing at the University of Birmingham, said we are under the false assumption that ageing automatically makes us weak and frail.

"Hippocrates in 400 BC said that exercise is man’s best medicine, but his message has been lost over time and we are an increasingly sedentary society," she said.

"However, importantly, our findings debunk the assumption that ageing automatically makes us more frail.

"Our research means we now have strong evidence that encouraging people to commit to regular exercise throughout their lives is a viable solution to the problem that we are living longer but not healthier."

Researchers hope to continue the study to find out whether or not the same affects can be seen as the cyclists get older.

So basically, if you're searching for the real secret behind enteral youth, ditch the anti-ageing creams and hop on a bike instead.